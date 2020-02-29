Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Recipes: Farmer’s Breakfast Bowl

By Global News
Posted February 29, 2020 12:29 pm
Updated February 29, 2020 8:42 pm
Saturday Chef: Farmer’s breakfast bowl featuring eggs
Farmer and Chef Dave Hiebert has worked on farms for much of his life and knows a thing or two about eggs. He shows us how to make the hearty and tasty "Farmer's Breakfast Bowl."

Ingredients:

  • 2 Heppell potatoes
  • Artisan farmer sausage (eg: Rempel or Lepp)
  • ¼ cup Havarti, Gouda, or Parmesan cheese, plus more to serve
  • 2 Large whole mushrooms
  • 2-3 Fresh local BC eggs
  • Butter
  • Olive oil
  • Garlic salt
  • Onion salt
  • Salt & Pepper
  • Chili pepper flakes
  • Roasted garlic and red pepper seasoning (eg: Tanjin)
  • Mediterranean dressing (eg: Rendezvous)

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375.
  2. Cut potatoes into wedges and cover lightly with olive oil.
  3. Mix together:

o 1 tsp salt

o 1 tsp garlic powder

o 1 tsp Italian seasoning

  1. Coat potatoes with cheese-toss to coat-then place on pan lined with parchment paper (space potatoes evenly, not too tight) and sprinkle with the dry ingredient mix.
  2. Bake at 375 for 25-30 min until fork tender.
  3. Meanwhile, heat the frying pan and cut the mushrooms into large thick slices.
  4. Add the mushrooms to the pan and fry with butter and the Mediterranean dressing (LOTS is good!).
  5. Add chili flakes, and the roasted garlic & red pepper seasoning, and flip the mushrooms in the pan (don’t crowd them–they need to be crispy and slightly charred!).
  6. Next, slice and fry the farmer sausage and your eggs.
  7. Assemble by placing the roasted potatoes in the bowl, and grate more fresh Parmesan on top according to your taste.
  8. Next, place two pieces of farmer sausage on each side of bowl, with your crispy charred mushrooms.
  9. Lastly, position the delicious eggs in centre of bowl.
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
bc recipesGlobal BC recipeSaturday Chefs
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.