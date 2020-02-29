Recipes: Farmer’s Breakfast Bowl

Ingredients:
- 2 Heppell potatoes
- Artisan farmer sausage (eg: Rempel or Lepp)
- ¼ cup Havarti, Gouda, or Parmesan cheese, plus more to serve
- 2 Large whole mushrooms
- 2-3 Fresh local BC eggs
- Butter
- Olive oil
- Garlic salt
- Onion salt
- Salt & Pepper
- Chili pepper flakes
- Roasted garlic and red pepper seasoning (eg: Tanjin)
- Mediterranean dressing (eg: Rendezvous)
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 375.
- Cut potatoes into wedges and cover lightly with olive oil.
- Mix together:
o 1 tsp salt
o 1 tsp garlic powder
o 1 tsp Italian seasoning
- Coat potatoes with cheese-toss to coat-then place on pan lined with parchment paper (space potatoes evenly, not too tight) and sprinkle with the dry ingredient mix.
- Bake at 375 for 25-30 min until fork tender.
- Meanwhile, heat the frying pan and cut the mushrooms into large thick slices.
- Add the mushrooms to the pan and fry with butter and the Mediterranean dressing (LOTS is good!).
- Add chili flakes, and the roasted garlic & red pepper seasoning, and flip the mushrooms in the pan (don’t crowd them–they need to be crispy and slightly charred!).
- Next, slice and fry the farmer sausage and your eggs.
- Assemble by placing the roasted potatoes in the bowl, and grate more fresh Parmesan on top according to your taste.
- Next, place two pieces of farmer sausage on each side of bowl, with your crispy charred mushrooms.
- Lastly, position the delicious eggs in centre of bowl.
