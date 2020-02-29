Menu

Education

Ontario’s French teachers announce provincewide strike for Thursday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 29, 2020 11:45 am
Updated February 29, 2020 11:46 am
Striking teachers of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation picket outside of the Toronto District School Board head office on Yonge St. in Toronto, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
Striking teachers of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation picket outside of the Toronto District School Board head office on Yonge St. in Toronto, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Teachers in Ontario’s French school system say they’ll hold a provincewide strike on Thursday.

The strike by Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) is set to coincide with a province-wide strike by Ontario’s Catholic school teachers and a rotating strike by Ontario’s high school teachers.

AEFO says very little progress was made in its last bargaining session with the province on Friday.

The union, which represents 12,000 regular and occasional teachers, says it is fighting for better protections for its members and to secure a positive learning environment for students.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has repeatedly said the main sticking point in talks with the teachers’ unions has been compensation.

All four major teachers’ unions in Ontario are currently engaged in job action.

Story continues below advertisement
OSSTF teachers resume rotating strikes: What do students need to know?
© 2020 The Canadian Press
OntariopoliticsEducationOntario Educationontario teachersTeachers StrikeOntario Teachers StrikeAEFOAssociation des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens
