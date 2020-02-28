Mike McEwen takes Brier wild card berth with win over Howard in play-in game

Send this page to someone via email

Mike McEwen claimed the final berth in the Tim Hortons Brier with a 5-4 win over Glenn Howard in the play-in game on Friday night.

Tied with hammer in the 10th end, McEwen drew the four-foot ring to score one for the victory.

He’ll be called Team Wild Card in the 16-team competition, which runs through March 8. The loss means it’s one and done for Howard, who is denied an 18th career Brier appearance.

Main draw play begins Saturday afternoon.

Both teams needed a few ends to find their draw weight on the fresh ice at the Leon’s Centre.

McEwen had hammer and blanked the opening end. Howard put some pressure on in the second and McEwen was forced to draw for a single.

