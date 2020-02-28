Menu

Winnipeg Sports

Sports

Mike McEwen takes Brier wild card berth with win over Howard in play-in game

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted February 28, 2020 10:42 pm
Team Manitoba skip Mike McEwen makes a shot during the 8th draw against Team Newfoundland and Labrador at the Brier in Brandon, Man. Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
Team Manitoba skip Mike McEwen makes a shot during the 8th draw against Team Newfoundland and Labrador at the Brier in Brandon, Man. Tuesday, March 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Mike McEwen claimed the final berth in the Tim Hortons Brier with a 5-4 win over Glenn Howard in the play-in game on Friday night.

Tied with hammer in the 10th end, McEwen drew the four-foot ring to score one for the victory.

READ MORE: Gunnlaugson wins Manitoba championship, off to the Brier after defeating McEwen 7-4

He’ll be called Team Wild Card in the 16-team competition, which runs through March 8. The loss means it’s one and done for Howard, who is denied an 18th career Brier appearance.

Main draw play begins Saturday afternoon.

Both teams needed a few ends to find their draw weight on the fresh ice at the Leon’s Centre.

READ MORE: Manitoba curlers coming home with gold from world championships

McEwen had hammer and blanked the opening end. Howard put some pressure on in the second and McEwen was forced to draw for a single.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Winnipeg SportsCurlingManitoba CurlingBrierMike McEwen2020 Brier2020 Tim Hortons BrierGlenn Howard
