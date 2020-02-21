Manitoba rink claims gold at World Junior Curling Championships

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s Jacques Gauthier and his Team Canada are world junior curling champions.

Gauthier’s club from the Assiniboine Memorial Curling Club won the World Junior Curling Championship with a convincing 7-2 win over Switzerland in the gold medal game on Friday night in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

Switzerland 🇨🇭 draw for a single point in the ninth end, but the gold medal goes to Canada 🇨🇦 after an error-free display. 👏🥇#WJCC2020 #curling pic.twitter.com/72lbJ5inSR — World Curling (@worldcurling) February 22, 2020

Canada led the final from start to finish. They scored a pair in the sixth end for a 4-1 lead, and then stole two more in the seventh end. Canada stole another single point in the eighth end, and Switzerland conceded the victory after being held to a single point in ninth end.

“Unreal,” Gauthier said after the win. “It’s going to take awhile for it to set in, but yeah, unreal.” Tweet This

Gauthier, Jordan Peters, Brayden Payette, and Zachary Bilawka finished the round robin in a tie for first place with a 7-2 record before beating Germany in the semifinal.

The last Manitoba team to claim the title at the World Junior Curling Championships was Braden Calvert in 2015.

Mackenzie Zacharias and her team from Altona will attempt to make it a double gold for Canada when they face Korea for the women’s championship overnight.