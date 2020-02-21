Menu

Winnipeg Sports

Sports

Manitoba rink claims gold at World Junior Curling Championships

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted February 21, 2020 11:58 pm
Updated February 21, 2020 11:59 pm
Manitoba wins double gold on the men's and women's side at the Canadian junior curling championships.
Curl Manitoba

Winnipeg’s Jacques Gauthier and his Team Canada are world junior curling champions.

Gauthier’s club from the Assiniboine Memorial Curling Club won the World Junior Curling Championship with a convincing 7-2 win over Switzerland in the gold medal game on Friday night in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

READ MORE: Canada, Manitoba vying for ‘double gold’ at World Junior Curling Championships

Canada led the final from start to finish. They scored a pair in the sixth end for a 4-1 lead, and then stole two more in the seventh end. Canada stole another single point in the eighth end, and Switzerland conceded the victory after being held to a single point in ninth end.

“Unreal,” Gauthier said after the win. “It’s going to take awhile for it to set in, but yeah, unreal.”

Gauthier, Jordan Peters, Brayden Payette, and Zachary Bilawka finished the round robin in a tie for first place with a 7-2 record before beating Germany in the semifinal.

READ MORE: Double gold for Manitoba curlers at Canadian junior curling championships

The last Manitoba team to claim the title at the World Junior Curling Championships was Braden Calvert in 2015.

Mackenzie Zacharias and her team from Altona will attempt to make it a double gold for Canada when they face Korea for the women’s championship overnight.

Winnipeg SportsCurlingManitoba CurlingJacques GauthierWorld Junior Curling Championships
