Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Gunnlaugson wins Manitoba championship, off to the Brier after defeating McEwen 7-4

By Cameron Poitras Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 9:30 am
Team Gunnlaugson defeats Team McEwen 7-4 to become Manitoba's 96th provincial champion. The winners will represent Manitoba at the Brier in Kingston, Ont., on Feb. 28, 2020.
Team Gunnlaugson defeats Team McEwen 7-4 to become Manitoba's 96th provincial champion. The winners will represent Manitoba at the Brier in Kingston, Ont., on Feb. 28, 2020. Christian Aumell

There is a new provincial curling champion for Manitoba.

The Morris Curling Club’s Jason Gunnlaugson, Alex Forrest, Adam Casey and Connor Njegovan defeated top-seeded Mike McEwen’s rink 7-4 to win the 96th Manitoba Men’s Curling Championship — the fifth Viterra Championship.

READ MORE: Kerri Einarson tops Jennifer Jones to win Manitoba Scotties

Team Gunnlaugson had their biggest scare when they came out to a 4-0 lead but gave up three to McEwen in the fifth end.

“We knew we were going to give up three at some point, so we just keep calm when that happened and then we just really stuck with it from there and executed,” Gunnlaugson says.

McEwen would only add one more point over the course of the game, missing a draw for two that would have tied the game. Gunnlaugson scored two points in the ninth end and ran Team McEwen out of rocks in the 10th.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Double gold for Manitoba curlers at Canadian junior curling championships

Team Gunnlaugson will represent Manitoba at the Brier, which starts on Friday, Feb. 28.

The McEwen foursome will also be in Kingston, Ont., for the Friday night wild-card game against Ontario’s Glenn Howard.

Celebrating Manitoba 150 at Ironman Outdoor Curling Bonspiel
Celebrating Manitoba 150 at Ironman Outdoor Curling Bonspiel
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CurlingManitoba CurlingBrierViterra ChampionshipMike McEwenKingston BrierJason Gunnlaugsongunnlaugsonmanitoba briermanitoba men's curling
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.