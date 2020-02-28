Menu

Crime

Hamilton police seek woman who unsuccessfully tried to rob two mountain businesses

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted February 28, 2020 5:43 pm
Police say a woman allegedly tried to rob two stories in a plaza on Rymal Road by Upper Sherman last month, but was unsuccessful in both attempts.
Hamilton Police Service

Police are looking for a woman who allegedly tried to rob two businesses within the same plaza on the Hamilton mountain.

According to investigators, the suspect went into the No Frills at Rymal Road East and Upper Sherman Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. on Jan. 22, where she passed a note to a cashier, demanding money.

She was turned away by staff and left with nothing.

READ MORE: Charges laid in catalytic converter thefts in Burlington

Minutes later, police say the same woman went into the Little Caesars in the same plaza and once again passed a note to an employee that instructed them to hand over money. She was once again turned away and left empty-handed.

Police say she was last seen walking in the area of Billy Sherring Park near a pathway leading to a housing complex at 595 Rymal Road East.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described as a woman between the ages of 20 and 30-years-old with a slim build, approximately five-feet-five-inches tall amd wearing a black winter coat with a hood, a grey sweater with the hood pulled over her head, a black toque, a large purple or maroon scarf, black sunglasses, pink gloves, black and grey tights with a distinctive design, and tan-coloured winter boots with pink toe vamps.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BEAR Unit Investigators, Sgt. Frank De Vuono at 905-546-8937 or Det. Sgt. Andrea Torrie at 905-546-2991, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

