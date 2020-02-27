Menu

Crime

Charges laid in catalytic converter thefts in Burlington

By Diana Weeks 900 CHML
Posted February 27, 2020 12:00 pm
Four people from Hamilton charged in Burlington catalytic converter thefts .

Halton Regional Police have arrested and laid charges against four people in connection with the thefts of several catalytic converters from vehicles throughout the Burlington area.

Officers say they were patrolling parking lots throughout the city on Tuesday when they saw four people removing a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Aldershot GO station.

READ MORE: Brampton man arrested for catalytic converter theft amid escalation of similar crimes in Hamilton

The four people, all from Hamilton, were arrested and charged. One appeared in court on Thursday, the others were released on a promise to appear.

According to police, since October 2019 a total of 52 catalytic converters have been stolen in Burlington.

HamiltonTheftBurlingtonHaltonhalton policeParking LotCatalytic converterAldershotcatalytic converter theftsAldershot GO
