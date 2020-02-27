Charges laid in catalytic converter thefts in Burlington

Send this page to someone via email

Halton Regional Police have arrested and laid charges against four people in connection with the thefts of several catalytic converters from vehicles throughout the Burlington area.

Officers say they were patrolling parking lots throughout the city on Tuesday when they saw four people removing a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Aldershot GO station.

The four people, all from Hamilton, were arrested and charged. One appeared in court on Thursday, the others were released on a promise to appear.

According to police, since October 2019 a total of 52 catalytic converters have been stolen in Burlington.

