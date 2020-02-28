Winnipeg semi-truck driver charged following fatal Elm Creek, Man. crash

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A semi-truck driver is facing charges after a fatal crash in Elm Creek, Man. early Friday.

Police were called to the crash at the intersection of PTH 2 and PTH 13, in the community 65 km southwest of Winnipeg, around 6 a.m.

According to investigators, a southbound semi-truck, driven by a 29-year-old man from Winnipeg, entered the intersection and was hit by an eastbound pickup truck driven by a 34-year-old man from Haywood, Man.

READ MORE: Impaired driving leads to 2 fatal collisions on Manitoba highways

The Haywood man died at the scene.

The semi-truck driver was arrested for criminal negligence causing death and remains in police custody.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been factors in the crash, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

Carman RCMP continue to investigate with help from a forensic collision reconstructionist.

0:50 One in critical following crash between school bus and car One in critical following crash between school bus and car