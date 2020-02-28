Menu

Crime

Winnipeg semi-truck driver charged following fatal Elm Creek, Man. crash

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 28, 2020 5:28 pm
Police were called to the crash at the intersection of PTH 2 and PTH 13, in the community 65 km southwest of Winnipeg, around 6 a.m.
Police were called to the crash at the intersection of PTH 2 and PTH 13, in the community 65 km southwest of Winnipeg, around 6 a.m. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

A semi-truck driver is facing charges after a fatal crash in Elm Creek, Man. early Friday.

Police were called to the crash at the intersection of PTH 2 and PTH 13, in the community 65 km southwest of Winnipeg, around 6 a.m.

According to investigators, a southbound semi-truck, driven by a 29-year-old man from Winnipeg, entered the intersection and was hit by an eastbound pickup truck driven by a 34-year-old man from Haywood, Man.

READ MORE: Impaired driving leads to 2 fatal collisions on Manitoba highways

The Haywood man died at the scene.

The semi-truck driver was arrested for criminal negligence causing death and remains in police custody.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been factors in the crash, police say.

Carman RCMP continue to investigate with help from a forensic collision reconstructionist.

