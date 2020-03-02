On The Radar: Our March entertainment picks

Send this page to someone via email

Welcome to On the Radar, your monthly reminder of what’s coming down the pike in the world of entertainment.

We’ve got the latest TV shows, movies, books and more — all coming out in March.

Take a look and see what’s up this month.

TV

Big Brother Canada (Global TV)

Release date: Wednesday, March 4 at 7 p.m. ET/PT

5:23 Meet the cast of ‘Big Brother Canada’ Meet the cast of ‘Big Brother Canada’

On March 4, 16 new houseguests will enter the Big Brother Canada (BBCAN) house, with the supersized Season 8 premiering on Global on March 4 at 7 p.m. ET/PT . This season’s houseguests face the biggest test yet: an extended season lasting two extra weeks. The Season 8 houseguests are competing for a grand prize of $100,000; $10,000 worth of groceries courtesy of Summer Fresh; and an unforgettable trip for two anywhere in the world from Expedia.

On My Block (Season 3) (Netflix)

Release date: Wednesday, March 11

On My Block follows four street-savvy friends navigating their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high-school set in the rough inner city. Last season ended with Jamal (Brett Gray), Ruby (Jason Genao), César (Diego Tinocoo) and Monse (Sierra Capri) getting abducted before Monse could tell her friends she was planning on leaving Freeridge.

Roswell, New Mexico (Season 2) (Showcase)

Release date: Monday, March 16

Roswell, New Mexico is a love story, a relationship drama and the story of a small town, which happens to have aliens. In Season 2, Liz (Jeanine Mason) mourns her lost love (Nathan Parsons) by seeking comfort in science, both earthly and extraterrestrial, as Rosa (Amber Midthunder) turns to Kyle (Michael Trevino) to help her find her place in the unfamiliar territory of 2019.

Feel Good (Netflix)

Release date: Thursday, March 19

Mae Martin stars as herself, a Canadian comedian living in London and dealing with sobriety. When she meets pragmatic — but so far heterosexual — George (Charlotte Ritchie) she’s smitten, and much to her surprise George, feels the same. They embark on an intoxicating romance as Mae juggles relationships with her parents, fellow addicts in a drug support group, her colleagues at the local stand up club, and most importantly tries to transform her relationship with George from an addictive one to a healthy one. But the real question is can Mae replace a toxic addiction to love with love itself.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians (Season 18) (E! and hayu Canada)

Release date: Thursday, March 26 on E! and Friday, March 27 on hayu Canada

The Kardashian-Jenner family is returning to TV on March 26 for more drama, laughs and ups-and-downs. Watch Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie and Kris navigate through their lives in another season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Making The Cut (Amazon Prime Video)

Release date: Friday, March 27

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn’s new fashion series brings together 12 designers from around the globe who are competing to take their fledgling brands to the next level in becoming the next big global phenomenon. The looks from Making the Cut will be shoppable on Amazon, and the winner of the series will receive one million dollars to invest in their brand.

Movies

Spenser Confidential (Netflix)

Release date: Friday, March 6

Spenser (Mark Wahlberg) — an ex-cop better known for making more trouble than solving it — just got out of prison and is leaving Boston for good. But first, he gets roped into helping his old boxing coach and mentor, Henry (Alan Arkin), with a promising amateur. That’s Hawk (Winston Duke), a brash, no-nonsense MMA fighter convinced he’ll be a tougher opponent than Spenser ever was.

Onward

Release date: Friday, March 6

Onward is set in a suburban fantasy world and introduces two teenage elf brothers (voices of Chris Pratt and Tom Holland) who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.

Run This Town

Release date: Friday, March 6 (limited release)

1:23 Movie Trailer: Run This Town Movie Trailer: Run This Town

Run This Town follows the story of former infamous, controversial Toronto mayor, Rob Ford, and stars Ben Platt, Nina Dobrev, Mena Massoud and Damian Lewis.

A Quiet Place Part II

Release date: Friday, March 20

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

Mulan

Release date: Friday, March 27

2:02 New Mulan trailer premieres at Super Bowl New Mulan trailer premieres at Super Bowl

Mulan is the epic tale of a fearless young woman who risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. The cast of Mulan features Yifei Liu as Mulan, Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan, Yoson An as Chen Honghui, Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor.

Music Releases

Jhené Aiko, Chilombo

Release date: Friday, March 6

Alicia Keys, Alicia

Release date: Friday, March 20

J Balvin, Colores

Release date: Friday, March 20

J Balvin’s GUESS x J Balvin Colores collection will hit stores and online on Friday, March 27.

The Weeknd, After Hours

Release date: Friday, March 20

Jessie Reyez, BEFORE LOVE CAME TO KILL US

Release date: Friday, March 27

PARTYNEXTDOOR, PARTYMOBILE

Release date: Friday, March 27

Concerts

The Lumineers

The Lumineers’ tour will be at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Tuesday, March 3 and Wednesday, March 4.

Steve Aoki

Steve Aoki’s’ Neon Future IV: The Color of Noise tour be at Rebel in Toronto on Thursday, March 5.

Zac Brown Band

Zac Brown Band’s tour will be at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Sunday, March 15.

Blood Orange

Blood Orange’s tour will be at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Toronto on Monday, March 16.

Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam’s tour will be at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Wednesday, March 18, and in Hamilton at the FirstOntario Centre on Thursday, March 19.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat’s tour will be at the Phoenix Concert Theatre on Friday, March 27.

Elton John

Elton John’s tour will be at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29.

Books

Undercover Bromance by Lyssa Kay Adams

Available March 10

OMG! Finished copies of Undercover Bromance have arrived!! Cannot believe it will be in shelves in just over two weeks. LIV AND MACK FOREVER! pic.twitter.com/k25L6zaQph — Lyssa Kay Adams (@LyssaKayAdams) February 22, 2020

Liv Papandreas has a dream job as a sous chef at Nashville’s hottest restaurant. Too bad the celebrity chef-owner is less than charming behind kitchen doors. After she catches him harassing a young hostess, she confronts him and gets fired. Liv vows revenge, but she’ll need assistance to take on the powerful chef.

Unfortunately, that means turning to Braden Mack. When Liv’s blackballed from the restaurant scene, the charismatic nightclub entrepreneur offers to help expose her ex-boss, but she is suspicious of his motives. He’ll need to call in reinforcements: the Bromance Book Club.

The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel

Available March 24

Here’s a cool marketing campaign: if you pre-order The Glass Hotel from a participating independent bookstore in the US, you get a retro-style hotel keychain! But only while supplies last. Ask your local bookstore about it if interested. pic.twitter.com/9WLUHTIbpP — Emily St. J. Mandel (@EmilyMandel) February 20, 2020

Vincent is a bartender at the Hotel Caiette, a five-star glass and cedar palace on an island in British Columbia. Jonathan Alkaitis works in finance and owns the hotel. When he passes Vincent his card with a tip, it’s the beginning of their life together. That same day, Vincent’s half-brother, Paul, scrawls a note on the windowed wall of the hotel: “Why don’t you swallow broken glass.” Leon Prevant, a shipping executive for a company called Neptune-Avramidis, sees the note from the hotel bar and is shaken to his core.

Thirteen years later, Vincent mysteriously disappears from the deck of a Neptune-Avramidis ship. Weaving together the lives of these characters, The Glass Hotel moves between the ship, the skyscrapers of Manhattan, and the wilderness of northern Vancouver Island, painting a breathtaking picture of greed and guilt, fantasy and delusion, art and the ghosts of our pasts.

—

