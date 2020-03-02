On The Radar: Our March entertainment picks

Welcome to On the Radar, your monthly reminder of what’s coming down the pike in the world of entertainment.
We’ve got the latest TV shows, movies, books and more — all coming out in March.
Take a look and see what’s up this month.
TV
Big Brother Canada (Global TV)
Release date: Wednesday, March 4 at 7 p.m. ET/PT
On March 4, 16 new houseguests will enter the Big Brother Canada (BBCAN) house, with the supersized Season 8 premiering on Global on March 4 at 7 p.m. ET/PT. This season’s houseguests face the biggest test yet: an extended season lasting two extra weeks. The Season 8 houseguests are competing for a grand prize of $100,000; $10,000 worth of groceries courtesy of Summer Fresh; and an unforgettable trip for two anywhere in the world from Expedia.
On My Block (Season 3) (Netflix)
Release date: Wednesday, March 11
On My Block follows four street-savvy friends navigating their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high-school set in the rough inner city. Last season ended with Jamal (Brett Gray), Ruby (Jason Genao), César (Diego Tinocoo) and Monse (Sierra Capri) getting abducted before Monse could tell her friends she was planning on leaving Freeridge.
Roswell, New Mexico (Season 2) (Showcase)
Release date: Monday, March 16
Roswell, New Mexico is a love story, a relationship drama and the story of a small town, which happens to have aliens. In Season 2, Liz (Jeanine Mason) mourns her lost love (Nathan Parsons) by seeking comfort in science, both earthly and extraterrestrial, as Rosa (Amber Midthunder) turns to Kyle (Michael Trevino) to help her find her place in the unfamiliar territory of 2019.
Feel Good (Netflix)
Release date: Thursday, March 19
Mae Martin stars as herself, a Canadian comedian living in London and dealing with sobriety. When she meets pragmatic — but so far heterosexual — George (Charlotte Ritchie) she’s smitten, and much to her surprise George, feels the same. They embark on an intoxicating romance as Mae juggles relationships with her parents, fellow addicts in a drug support group, her colleagues at the local stand up club, and most importantly tries to transform her relationship with George from an addictive one to a healthy one. But the real question is can Mae replace a toxic addiction to love with love itself.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians (Season 18) (E! and hayu Canada)
Release date: Thursday, March 26 on E! and Friday, March 27 on hayu Canada
The Kardashian-Jenner family is returning to TV on March 26 for more drama, laughs and ups-and-downs. Watch Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie and Kris navigate through their lives in another season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Making The Cut (Amazon Prime Video)
Release date: Friday, March 27
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn’s new fashion series brings together 12 designers from around the globe who are competing to take their fledgling brands to the next level in becoming the next big global phenomenon. The looks from Making the Cut will be shoppable on Amazon, and the winner of the series will receive one million dollars to invest in their brand.
Movies
Spenser Confidential (Netflix)
Release date: Friday, March 6
Spenser (Mark Wahlberg) — an ex-cop better known for making more trouble than solving it — just got out of prison and is leaving Boston for good. But first, he gets roped into helping his old boxing coach and mentor, Henry (Alan Arkin), with a promising amateur. That’s Hawk (Winston Duke), a brash, no-nonsense MMA fighter convinced he’ll be a tougher opponent than Spenser ever was.
Onward
Release date: Friday, March 6
Onward is set in a suburban fantasy world and introduces two teenage elf brothers (voices of Chris Pratt and Tom Holland) who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.
Run This Town
Release date: Friday, March 6 (limited release)
Run This Town follows the story of former infamous, controversial Toronto mayor, Rob Ford, and stars Ben Platt, Nina Dobrev, Mena Massoud and Damian Lewis.
A Quiet Place Part II
Release date: Friday, March 20
Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.
Mulan
Release date: Friday, March 27
Mulan is the epic tale of a fearless young woman who risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. The cast of Mulan features Yifei Liu as Mulan, Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan, Yoson An as Chen Honghui, Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor.
Music Releases
Jhené Aiko, Chilombo
Release date: Friday, March 6
Alicia Keys, Alicia
Release date: Friday, March 20
J Balvin, Colores
Release date: Friday, March 20
J Balvin’s GUESS x J Balvin Colores collection will hit stores and online on Friday, March 27.
The Weeknd, After Hours
Release date: Friday, March 20
Jessie Reyez, BEFORE LOVE CAME TO KILL US
Release date: Friday, March 27
PARTYNEXTDOOR, PARTYMOBILE
Release date: Friday, March 27
Concerts
The Lumineers
The Lumineers’ tour will be at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Tuesday, March 3 and Wednesday, March 4.
Steve Aoki
Steve Aoki’s’ Neon Future IV: The Color of Noise tour be at Rebel in Toronto on Thursday, March 5.
Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band’s tour will be at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Sunday, March 15.
Blood Orange
Blood Orange’s tour will be at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Toronto on Monday, March 16.
Pearl Jam
Pearl Jam’s tour will be at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Wednesday, March 18, and in Hamilton at the FirstOntario Centre on Thursday, March 19.
Doja Cat
Doja Cat’s tour will be at the Phoenix Concert Theatre on Friday, March 27.
Elton John
Elton John’s tour will be at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29.
Books
Undercover Bromance by Lyssa Kay Adams
Available March 10
Liv Papandreas has a dream job as a sous chef at Nashville’s hottest restaurant. Too bad the celebrity chef-owner is less than charming behind kitchen doors. After she catches him harassing a young hostess, she confronts him and gets fired. Liv vows revenge, but she’ll need assistance to take on the powerful chef.
Unfortunately, that means turning to Braden Mack. When Liv’s blackballed from the restaurant scene, the charismatic nightclub entrepreneur offers to help expose her ex-boss, but she is suspicious of his motives. He’ll need to call in reinforcements: the Bromance Book Club.
The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel
Available March 24
Vincent is a bartender at the Hotel Caiette, a five-star glass and cedar palace on an island in British Columbia. Jonathan Alkaitis works in finance and owns the hotel. When he passes Vincent his card with a tip, it’s the beginning of their life together. That same day, Vincent’s half-brother, Paul, scrawls a note on the windowed wall of the hotel: “Why don’t you swallow broken glass.” Leon Prevant, a shipping executive for a company called Neptune-Avramidis, sees the note from the hotel bar and is shaken to his core.
Thirteen years later, Vincent mysteriously disappears from the deck of a Neptune-Avramidis ship. Weaving together the lives of these characters, The Glass Hotel moves between the ship, the skyscrapers of Manhattan, and the wilderness of northern Vancouver Island, painting a breathtaking picture of greed and guilt, fantasy and delusion, art and the ghosts of our pasts.
—
