Crime

2 people face murder charge in killing outside Halifax: RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 28, 2020 2:51 pm
An RCMP badge is pictured.
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP

Halifax RCMP say a man and woman are facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a 45-year-old man whose remains were found outside the city.

Police say they found the remains early Thursday near West Jeddore Road in Head of Jeddore.

READ MORE: Defence may seek mistrial in alleged nurses' assault case in Moncton

The Mounties say they later arrested 48-year-old Dana Matthew Wolfe and 38-year-old Kelly Ann Stewart, both from Head of Jeddore, at a home on Faulkner Crescent.

The victim has been identified as Jason Douglas Murphy of Head of Jeddore.

Witness refuses to testify, held in contempt at Tyler Applegate murder trial
Police say they do not believe the killing was a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeRCMPNova ScotiaMurderNova Scotia RCMPNova Scotia CrimeHead of JeddoreDana Matthew WolfeJason Douglas MurphyKelly Ann StewartWest Jeddore Road
