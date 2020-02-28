2 people face murder charge in killing outside Halifax: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax RCMP say a man and woman are facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a 45-year-old man whose remains were found outside the city.

Police say they found the remains early Thursday near West Jeddore Road in Head of Jeddore.

The Mounties say they later arrested 48-year-old Dana Matthew Wolfe and 38-year-old Kelly Ann Stewart, both from Head of Jeddore, at a home on Faulkner Crescent.

The victim has been identified as Jason Douglas Murphy of Head of Jeddore.

Police say they do not believe the killing was a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP.