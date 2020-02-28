Menu

News

Tiger-Cats’ donation to ‘Tackle Hunger’ program stocks shelves of Hamilton food banks

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted February 28, 2020 1:53 pm
Hamilton Food Share's Celeste Taylor, Hamilton Tiger Cat defensive back Courtney Stephen and Lou's Kitchen COO Roland Love celebrate a 3,200-pound donation to local food banks.
Hamilton Food Share's Celeste Taylor, Hamilton Tiger Cat defensive back Courtney Stephen and Lou's Kitchen COO Roland Love celebrate a 3,200-pound donation to local food banks. Ken Mann

The Hamilton Tiger Cats and Lou’s Kitchen have teamed up to make a major donation to Hamilton Food Share.

They handed off 3,200 pounds of cooked meat products to supply local food banks on Friday morning in support of Purolator’s Tackle Hunger program.

Story continues below advertisement

The donation represents 100 pounds of food for every sack registered by the Hamilton Tiger Cats at Tim Hortons Field during the 2019 Canadian Football League (CFL) season.

Roland Love, the chief operating officer (COO) at Lou’s Kitchen, says they’re proud to be involved in the partnership noting that “we have a lot of Tiger Cat fans within our staff.”

Tiger Cats defensive back Courtney Stephen adds that “whenever we have a chance to give back to the community in a tangible way, it’s really exciting.”

Hamilton Food Share’s Celeste Taylor says the donation will make a big difference for 13,000 people, including five thousand children, who use 14 local food banks and hot meal programs each month.

Taylor adds that it’s tough to keep meat on the shelves and this helps “get a good protein source on the table, build a meal around it, we couldn’t ask for more.”

Lou’s Kitchen employs about 120 people at its operation in Stoney Creek.

