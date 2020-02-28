Snow squall warning issued for Northumberland County: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for Northumberland County.

According to the advisory issued at 11:30 a.m., a “well-organized” snow squall originating from Lake Huron will move across the county on Friday afternoon. It will be capable of producing quick accumulations of 2 to 5 centimetres of snow in an hour along with sudden reductions to near-zero visibility in heavy snow.

This band is expected to move out the region by early Friday evening, Environment Canada stated.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations,” the advisory noted.

2:03 Cat gets rescued after being stuck on Toronto hydro pole for hours Cat gets rescued after being stuck on Toronto hydro pole for hours

Story continues below advertisement