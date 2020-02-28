Menu

Snow squall warning issued for Northumberland County: Environment Canada

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 28, 2020 11:58 am
A snow squall advisory has been issued for Northumberland County on Friday afternoon.
A snow squall advisory has been issued for Northumberland County on Friday afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for Northumberland County.

According to the advisory issued at 11:30 a.m., a “well-organized” snow squall originating from Lake Huron will move across the county on Friday afternoon. It will be capable of producing quick accumulations of 2 to 5 centimetres of snow in an hour along with sudden reductions to near-zero visibility in heavy snow.

READ MORE: School buses cancelled, crashes reported as winter storm batters Peterborough area

This band is expected to move out the region by early Friday evening, Environment Canada stated.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations,” the advisory noted.

Northumberland Countysnow squallSnow squall warningCobourg weatherPort Hope weather
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.