Landmark private healthcare case wraps in B.C. court Friday

By The Canadian Press
Posted February 28, 2020 11:49 am
B.C. doctor argues in court for privatized healthcare in the Canadian medical system
A constitutional challenge by a doctor who argues patients should have the right to pay for private care if the public system leaves them waiting too long is expected to wrap up today in a Vancouver courtroom.

Dr. Brian Day began his battle a decade ago against the British Columbia government.

The case started in B.C. Supreme Court in 2016 and final arguments are scheduled to come to a close Friday.

Day is an orthopedic surgeon who legally opened the Cambie Surgery Centre in Vancouver in 1996.

He says he opened the centre to create more operating-room time for surgeons who couldn’t get it in public hospitals.

However, the facility has been operating since 2003 in violation of unproclaimed provisions of the provincial Medicare Protection Act.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Health Carepublic health careBrian DayDr. Brian Dayprivate healthcarecambie surgery
