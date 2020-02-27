Toronto house under construction collapses, falls into home next door

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency services are responding to a home under construction in Toronto’s west end after it collapsed Thursday afternoon.

Toronto Fire Services was called to the house on Homeview Avenue near Jane Street, north of St. Clair Avenue West, at around 1:05 p.m.

A spokesperson told Global News the home fell into a neighbouring property.

Residents on both sides of the site were evacuated.

There were no reports of injures.

Officials from the City of Toronto’s building department and the Ontario Ministry of Labour were called in to investigate the circumstances leading up to the collapse and to assess the current condition of the affected structures.

TFS is on scene of a structural collapse; house under construction. There are no report of injuries, Toronto Building and the MOL notified pic.twitter.com/XCINEXvCHi — Toronto Fire Service (@Toronto_Fire) February 27, 2020

