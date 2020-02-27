Menu

Canada

Toronto house under construction collapses, falls into home next door

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted February 27, 2020 2:57 pm
Toronto Fire Services shared a photo of the house collapse on Twitter.
Toronto Fire Services shared a photo of the house collapse on Twitter. Handout / Toronto Fire Services

Emergency services are responding to a home under construction in Toronto’s west end after it collapsed Thursday afternoon.

Toronto Fire Services was called to the house on Homeview Avenue near Jane Street, north of St. Clair Avenue West, at around 1:05 p.m.

A spokesperson told Global News the home fell into a neighbouring property.

READ MORE: Scarborough house under renovation partially collapses: Toronto firefighters

Residents on both sides of the site were evacuated.

There were no reports of injures.

Officials from the City of Toronto’s building department and the Ontario Ministry of Labour were called in to investigate the circumstances leading up to the collapse and to assess the current condition of the affected structures.

