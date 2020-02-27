Vancouver police seize cache of firearms at Oppenheimer Park

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police say they have seized a cache of firearms found at Oppenheimer Park.

Investigators say they were initially called to the park for a domestic dispute, but found no one injured and made no arrests.

“Officers did come across a number of firearms which were unattended and unclaimed,” said Vancouver police spokesperson Aaron Roed in an email.

Police would not confirm a report that at least one of the weapons appeared to be an assault rifle, and would not speak to the types of firearms “as this is an ongoing investigation.”

1:30 Oppenheimer Park cleaner … but not yet cleaned up Oppenheimer Park cleaner … but not yet cleaned up

Camp spokesperson Chrissy Brett said she was unaware of the number or type of weapons that had been discovered.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ll just have to leave that up to police to continue their investigation,” she said.

“We understand the police responded to a domestic violence call here. We are community that are concerned about people’s safety.”

Investigators said the weapons were found in a tent which appeared to be used by multiple people.

4:02 Housing for Oppenheimer Park’s homeless Housing for Oppenheimer Park’s homeless

The province contracted the Portland Hotel Society (PHS) to conduct outreach in the camp in January, and since then both campers and the park’s neighbours say the situation has improved.

Peer workers with the PHS and the Western Aboriginal Harm Reduction Society (WHARS) have been active in the park, and the area has seen a significant improvement in cleanliness.

Police say they have tagged the seized firearms as evidence, and were checking them to determine whether they are real or replicas.

— With files from Jordan Armstrong