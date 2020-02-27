Toronto at risk for snow squalls, blowing snow Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

A snowfall warning issued by Environment Canada has now ended for Toronto, but Thursday afternoon could see a risk of snow squalls and blowing snow.

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said 15 centimetres has fallen at Pearson International Airport since the snow began Wednesday morning.

“Now with arctic air moving over Georgian Bay and Lake Huron, snow squalls will be the winter feature bringing heavy snow and wind gusts to 70 km/h making for hazardous travel conditions on the roads,” he said.

Hull added the weather conditions can cause snow squalls to be in place until Saturday bringing near blizzard conditions at times.

“The snow belts will see the most snow with over 40 centimetres total possible in some locales by Saturday but even the GTA and other areas well inland will be impacted,” Hull said.

He added that snow squalls could drop a quick 5 to 10 additional centimetres of snow in a short period of time. Gusty winds throughout Thursday evening into Friday will reduce viability for northern parts of the GTA along roads like Highway 400 and Highway 404.

Snow squalls will likely impact downtown Toronto at times on Friday.

“Bottom line is, keep an eye on the forecast and be prepared for a sudden onset of heavy snow and reduced visibility Thursday evening into Friday. The squalls should start to ease for most areas by Saturday,” Hull said.

Toronto will see a high of -4 C with a wind chill near -13, Environment Canada is forecasting.

System snow tally since Wed. a.m. is 15 cm at #yyz but the GTA isn’t done with the snow yet – squalls over the next two days could deliver that much or more for some areas along with poor travel conditions. #onstorm — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) February 27, 2020

