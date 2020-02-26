2nd-degree murder charges laid in west Edmonton homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a man’s death in west Edmonton last week.

At around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, police were called to the area of Stony Plain Road and 152 Street where an injured man was found lying on the ground.

Police said the man, 35-year-old Emery John Cardinal, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In a media release Wednesday, Edmonton police said Jacob Alan Monninger Cullum, 18, was arrested on Feb. 21 and charged with second-degree murder. Dante Ace Russo, 18, was arrested on Tuesday and also charged with second-degree murder in Cardinal’s death.

Edmonton police said the cause of death will not be released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have been in the area the night of Cardinal’s death is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477 or online.

