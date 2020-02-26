Video captures police takedown after highway chase from Abbotsford to West Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been arrested after a car chase on Highway 1 spanning several Metro Vancouver municipalities.

The end of the pursuit ended in West Vancouver near the Capilano River bridge, with a takedown partially caught on video.

RCMP say the chase started after a routine traffic stop near on Highway 1 near Bradner Road in Abbotsford, when an identification check revealed six active out-of-province warrants for the driver.

“When the officer attempted to take the man into a custody, the driver allegedly assaulted the officer and an altercation ensued, resulting in the driver taking the officer’s police vehicle keys and fleeing the scene in a small black car,” said police in a media release.

Ugly traffic situation on north shore following police chase through several municipalities. It has ended on Capilano Bridge. No Eastbound traffic. Only one lane westbound ⁦@GlobalBC⁩ pic.twitter.com/pQihWzFqFy — Catherine Urquhart (@CUrquhartGlobal) February 26, 2020

West Vancouver police confirmed the chase ended with the single arrest around 2 p.m.

In the video, police can be seen swarming a man at a concrete barrier dividing east and westbound traffic on the freeway.

Police can be heard ordering the man to put his arms behind his back. A dog can then be heard barking and the man can be heard screaming in apparent pain. Traffic flowing again in both directions on upper levels highway on north shore following police chase conclusion on Cap. Bridge @GlobalBC one person arrested at scene pic.twitter.com/wcE414L8bP — Catherine Urquhart (@CUrquhartGlobal) February 26, 2020 Photos from the scene show a four-door Nissan vehicle with front end damage, and a shirtless man handcuffed to a stretcher being taken away by paramedics.

The incident prompted police to briefly close traffic in both directions on Highway 1, but it has since reopened.