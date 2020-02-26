Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Video captures police takedown after highway chase from Abbotsford to West Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 26, 2020 6:54 pm
Updated February 26, 2020 6:57 pm
Police takedown on Highway one after lengthy car chase
Police takedown on Highway one after lengthy car chase.

One person has been arrested after a car chase on Highway 1 spanning several Metro Vancouver municipalities.

The end of the pursuit ended in West Vancouver near the Capilano River bridge, with a takedown partially caught on video.

READ MORE: Video shows Vancouver police taking down stabbing suspect with Taser as large crowd looks on

RCMP say the chase started after a routine traffic stop near on Highway 1 near Bradner Road in Abbotsford, when an identification check revealed six active out-of-province warrants for the driver.

“When the officer attempted to take the man into a custody, the driver allegedly assaulted the officer and an altercation ensued, resulting in the driver taking the officer’s police vehicle keys and fleeing the scene in a small black car,” said police in a media release.

 

Story continues below advertisement

West Vancouver police confirmed the chase ended with the single arrest around 2 p.m.

In the video, police can be seen swarming a man at a concrete barrier dividing east and westbound traffic on the freeway.

READ MORE: Video captures Emergency Response Team using flashbangs in dramatic Vancouver takedown

Police can be heard ordering the man to put his arms behind his back. A dog can then be heard barking and the man can be heard screaming in apparent pain.

Photos from the scene show a four-door Nissan vehicle with front end damage, and a shirtless man handcuffed to a stretcher being taken away by paramedics.

The incident prompted police to briefly close traffic in both directions on Highway 1, but it has since reopened.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police Chasehigh-speed chasewest vancouver policePolice takedownchase takedownhighway 1 chaselangley chaseMan Arrestewest vancouver chase
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.