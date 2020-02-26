Wanted man for alleged thefts in Cobourg arrested in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A man wanted on an arrest warrant in Cobourg was located in Peterborough on Tuesday.

Peterborough Police Service were investigating a man in the city they say was wanted on a warrant by the Cobourg Police Service.

As a result of the investigation, Peterborough police arrested the man on the strength of the warrant and transported him to the Cobourg police detachment.

Andrew Phillips, 41, of Peterborough, was charged with two counts each of theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with probation.

He was released on an undertaking with a future court date, Cobourg police said.

1:58 Investing in the future of Cobourg police Investing in the future of Cobourg police

Story continues below advertisement