Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Wanted man for alleged thefts in Cobourg arrested in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 26, 2020 4:53 pm
Cobourg police have arrested a Peterborough man wanted on an arrest warrant.
Cobourg police have arrested a Peterborough man wanted on an arrest warrant. Global Peterborough File

A man wanted on an arrest warrant in Cobourg was located in Peterborough on Tuesday.

Peterborough Police Service were investigating a man in the city they say was wanted on a warrant by the Cobourg Police Service.

READ MORE: Cobourg resident falls victim to $78,000 bitcoin fraud: police

As a result of the investigation, Peterborough police arrested the man on the strength of the warrant and transported him to the Cobourg police detachment.

Andrew Phillips, 41, of Peterborough, was charged with two counts each of theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with probation.

He was released on an undertaking with a future court date, Cobourg police said.

Investing in the future of Cobourg police
Investing in the future of Cobourg police
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
InvestigationCobourgWantedCobourg Police ServiceCobourg arrestalleged thefts in CobourgCobourg thefts investigationwanted Peterborough man
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.