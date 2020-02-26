Check your Lotto Max tickets: 2 Edmontonians have $1M winning tickets

At least two Edmontonians are $1 million richer — and they might not know it yet.
While Tuesday night’s Lotto Max $70-million jackpot was sold to someone in Quebec, a ticket with six out of seven winning numbers — with a prize of $1.07 million — was sold in Edmonton.
Another Edmontonian also won a $1-million prize from the MaxMillions draw. A third winner, also with a MaxMillions ticket, lives somewhere in Alberta.
The $70-million jackpot drove customers across the country, with the allure of the prize drawing in over $54.1 million in sales this week.
