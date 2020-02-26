Menu

Canada

Check your Lotto Max tickets: 2 Edmontonians have $1M winning tickets

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted February 26, 2020 3:32 pm
At least two Edmontonians have Lotto Max tickets with $1 million prizes.
At least two Edmontonians are $1 million richer — and they might not know it yet.

While Tuesday night’s Lotto Max $70-million jackpot was sold to someone in Quebec, a ticket with six out of seven winning numbers — with a prize of $1.07 million — was sold in Edmonton.

Another Edmontonian also won a $1-million prize from the MaxMillions draw. A third winner, also with a MaxMillions ticket, lives somewhere in Alberta.

The $70-million jackpot drove customers across the country, with the allure of the prize drawing in over $54.1 million in sales this week.

You can check your numbers at this link. 

–With a file from The Canadian Press

