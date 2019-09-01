2 new millionaires after winning Lotto 6-49 tickets bought in Alberta
Calgary’s lucky lottery streak continues after Lotto 6-49 announced the winning numbers of Saturday’s $9 million jackpot.
Someone from Calgary and another person from elsewhere in Alberta each won a $3 million prize, according to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation.
The winning numbers in Aug. 31’s Lotto 6-49 draw were: 2, 21, 22, 24, 48 and 49, and the bonus number was 23.
This comes after Aug. 30’s Lotto Max draw for an estimated $50 million was bought in Calgary.
The winners have yet to come forward.
