2 new millionaires after winning Lotto 6-49 tickets bought in Alberta

Calgary’s lucky lottery streak continues after Lotto 6-49 announced the winning numbers of Saturday’s $9 million jackpot.

Someone from Calgary and another person from elsewhere in Alberta each won a $3 million prize, according to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation.

The winning numbers in Aug. 31’s Lotto 6-49 draw were: 2, 21, 22, 24, 48 and 49, and the bonus number was 23.

This comes after Aug. 30’s Lotto Max draw for an estimated $50 million was bought in Calgary.

The winners have yet to come forward.

