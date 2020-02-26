Major Crimes Unit called in to help finding missing New West mother Nirla Sharma

Send this page to someone via email

New Westminster police have called in the Major Crimes Unit to search for a missing mother.

44-year-old Nirla Sharma hasn’t been seen since Sunday night, when she went to bed at her home in the 300-block of Lawrence Street in the Queensborough area.

A family member reports hearing the front door chime around 4 a.m. Monday morning.

Sgt. Jeff Scott says this case has become a top priority.

“We have a full team of detectives dedicated to following up on any sort of leads right now,” he said. “They’re actively investigating and we’ve got officers out looking for her.”

Scott says Sharma has two adult children who told police their mother has no reason to want to leave, and that investigators were treating the situation as “high risk.”

“She didn’t report to work, she hasn’t contacted anyone that we know of,” he said. “She doesn’t have her phone, her cars, her keys, or any access to money.”

Sharma is described as South Asian, five-foot-three, 138 pounds, with slim build and a medium complexion. She has short black hair and brown eyes.

Nirla Sharma was last seen wearing pink pajamas Sunday night. New West Police

Sharma has a tattoo on her left arm of an OM symbol, and tattoos of a crown on her right wrist, a rose on her tailbone and a design on her left ankle.

She was last seen wearing pink pajamas, but she may be wearing a black jacket with a hood and orange Nike shoes.

Police are asking for the public’s help finding her.

Anyone with information is asked to call NWPD at 604-525-5411 or if she is seen to call 911.

