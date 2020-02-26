Menu

Canada

Manitoba RCMP’s Winnipeg HQ, Dan Vandal’s office, CMHR vandalized amid protests

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted February 26, 2020 10:04 am
Updated February 26, 2020 10:49 am
Graffiti sprayed on the RCMP D Division headquarters on Portage Avenue Wednesday morning.
At least three Winnipeg buildings were vandalized overnight Wednesday with messages like “Shut Down KKKanada” and “Land Back.”

The Manitoba RCMP D Division headquarters on Portage Avenue, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights and MP Dan Vandal’s office were tagged after some protest blockades were dismantled across the country.

The RCMP building was tagged, along with the wall and the monument out front, with the words “F*** RCMP” scrawled on it.

Graffiti sprayed on the RCMP D Division headquarters on Portage Avenue Wednesday morning.
Graffiti sprayed on the RCMP D Division headquarters on Portage Avenue Wednesday morning.
Story continues below advertisement
Graffiti sprayed on the RCMP D Division headquarters on Portage Avenue Wednesday morning.
At Vandal’s office, messages sprayed included “U Fail Us” and “Do Better.”

Graffiti sprayed at MP Dan Vandal’s office Wednesday.
Graffiti sprayed at MP Dan Vandal’s office Wednesday.
Over at the CMHR, graffiti with ACAB (an acronym for ‘All Cops are Bastards’) and more swear words were painted near the steps.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Graffiti at the Human Rights Museum Wednesday.
Graffiti at the Human Rights Museum Wednesday.
Nationwide rail and road blockades have been popping up for weeks as a show of support for the hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en Nation in northwestern B.C. who oppose a natural gas pipeline project cutting across their traditional territory.

In the last two days, demonstrators have set up new sites in Ontario and Quebec, including one that has affected a major commuter rail system serving a huge swath of southern Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

Const. Rob Carver told 680 CJOB Wednesday they were made aware early Wednesday morning.

“We’re investigating them as linked,” said Carver, adding it speaks to the level of passion and emotion people have about the protests across the country.

However, he said, it’s unfortunate that people are vandalizing public property. “I get that people are upset but I’m unsure how this action gets anyone’s message across.”

Clean up crews arrive at RCMP headquarters Wednesday morning.
Global News has reached out to RCMP, Dan Vandal’s office and the CMHR for comment.

Vandal’s office was recently the site of an office sleep-in for 11 days, where youth protesters were trying to get the minister of northern affairs to commit to their demands, which included condemning the actions of the B.C. RCMP removing Indigenous people from Wet’suwet’en territory.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Wet’suwet’en solidarity protesters leave Winnipeg MP’s office after 11 days

Vandal met with the protesters three times during their occupation of the office earlier in February.

Another demonstration is planned for Portage and Main between 3 and 5 p.m. Wednesday.

-With files from Joe Scarpelli and Global National

