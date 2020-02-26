Menu

Economy

UPS confirms 168 people laid off from New Brunswick call centre

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted February 26, 2020 10:31 am
FILE - In this July 3, 2019, file photo a United Parcel Service transport truck displays its logo on the side of a trailer in Cleveland, Miss.
FILE - In this July 3, 2019, file photo a United Parcel Service transport truck displays its logo on the side of a trailer in Cleveland, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

UPS has laid off 168 people at its call centre in Moncton, N.B.

The employees were notified on Tuesday and the company said in a statement that the layoffs are part of a “company-wide transformation” that will “improve our responsiveness to customers.”

READ MORE: New Brunswick premier says impact from loss of 420 jobs at lead smelter is huge

“These decisions are not made lightly and does not reflect the quality of work being done by employees,” the company said in a statement Wednesday.

“We understand that this is a difficult time for our employees in Moncton.”

UPS said that the laid off employees may be able to find another role in the company if they apply “for open positions that they qualify for.”

The company said it will assist and support the laid-off employees to find employment. However, they did not comment on whether the workers will receive severance pay.

