Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Economy

New Brunswick premier says impact from loss of 420 jobs at lead smelter is huge

By The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2019 4:56 pm
Four people were taken to hospital Thursday morning after an explosion at the Rio Tinto Iron and Titanium plant in Sorel-Tracy, Thursday, March 30, 2017.
File - A smelter in Quebec. Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says the closure of the Brunswick Lead Smelter in Belledune and the loss of 420 jobs will have a huge impact on the community.

Higgs, who met with officials of Glencore Canada Corp. on Wednesday, says his government will continue to work with the company to help the affected workers and their families.

READ MORE: Glencore to close Brunswick Lead Smelter in Belledune, N.B., cut 420 jobs

Glencore officials say the smelter has been losing money since the closure of the Brunswick Mine in 2013.

Higgs says northern New Brunswick has been hit hard since the 2008 recession.

He says his government is trying to build a province that is resilient to the impacts of world economics, so much work needs to be done.

Story continues below advertisement
Glencore to close Brunswick Lead Smelter in Belledune, N.B.
Glencore to close Brunswick Lead Smelter in Belledune, N.B.

He says the government is looking at all options to help Belledune, including a possible iron smelter.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
EconomyEmploymentBlaine HiggsLayoffsjob lossesNew Brunswick EconomyNew Brunswick JobsBelleduneBrunswick Lead Smelter2008 RecessionBrunswick MineGlencoreGlencore Canada Corp.Smelter Closure
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.