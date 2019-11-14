New Brunswick premier says impact from loss of 420 jobs at lead smelter is huge

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says the closure of the Brunswick Lead Smelter in Belledune and the loss of 420 jobs will have a huge impact on the community.

Higgs, who met with officials of Glencore Canada Corp. on Wednesday, says his government will continue to work with the company to help the affected workers and their families.

Glencore officials say the smelter has been losing money since the closure of the Brunswick Mine in 2013.

Higgs says northern New Brunswick has been hit hard since the 2008 recession.

He says his government is trying to build a province that is resilient to the impacts of world economics, so much work needs to be done.

He says the government is looking at all options to help Belledune, including a possible iron smelter.