Canada

Montreal under snowfall warning as winter storms heads to Quebec

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 26, 2020 9:05 am
A man shovels snow around his car during a snowstorm in Montreal, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. .
A man shovels snow around his car during a snowstorm in Montreal, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. . Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Winter isn’t over yet.

Environment Canada issued Wednesday snowfall and winter storm warnings for a swath of southern Quebec.

The weather agency warns that up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected for several regions, including Montreal.

A messy winter cocktail is expected. The snow could be mixed with rain beginning Wednesday night before changing into heavy snow the next day.

Drivers should expect a tough commute on Thursday morning due to low visibility and rapidly accumulating snow on roads.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” Environment Canada said. “Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.”

As a result, the weather agency warns there could be a “significant impact” on rush hour traffic in cities.

