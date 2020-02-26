Montreal under snowfall warning as winter storms heads to Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Winter isn’t over yet.

Environment Canada issued Wednesday snowfall and winter storm warnings for a swath of southern Quebec.

The weather agency warns that up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected for several regions, including Montreal.

A messy winter cocktail is expected. The snow could be mixed with rain beginning Wednesday night before changing into heavy snow the next day.

READ MORE: Montreal continues to find ways to repair potholes efficiently

Drivers should expect a tough commute on Thursday morning due to low visibility and rapidly accumulating snow on roads.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” Environment Canada said. “Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.”

As a result, the weather agency warns there could be a “significant impact” on rush hour traffic in cities.

Story continues below advertisement

1:15 Montreal launches pothole-fixing blitz Montreal launches pothole-fixing blitz