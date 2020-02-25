American Hockey League suspends Manitoba Moose forward Ryan White after boarding incident

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba Moose are enjoying an extended break with a full week between games, but it’ll be even longer for forward Ryan White.

White will be unavailable to play in their weekend games against the Chicago Wolves after he was slapped with a two-game suspension by the American Hockey League.

The two-game ban is for boarding after he checked the Laval Rockets’ Evan McEneny into the end boards from behind in the second period of last Friday’s loss to the Rocket.

The 31-year-old Brandonite was assessed a five minute major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct at the time. It’s his second suspension this season after he was issued a three-game ban for elbowing back in December.

He has two goals and one assist in 20 games this season.

White will be eligible to return to the Moose lineup on March 7.

