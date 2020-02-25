Menu

Three Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief supporters arrested at CP Rail blockade outside Chase, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 25, 2020 5:38 pm
Updated February 25, 2020 5:41 pm
Police arrest one of the people blockading a CP Rail line near Chase, B.C. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. .
Police arrest one of the people blockading a CP Rail line near Chase, B.C. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. . Global News

Three people have been arrested for blockading a Canadian Pacific Rail line near Chase, B.C., according to the Chase RCMP.

Protesters who say they support Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in the dispute over a contentious northern B.C. gas pipeline descended on the rail line where it traverses the Neskonlith Indian Band late Monday.

READ MORE: Rail blockade springs up on CP tracks between Kamloops and Chase, B.C.

RCMP say officers with the CP Rail Police Service, which has jurisdiction over the tracks, were called to enforce an injunction on Tuesday.

CP has not commented.

Mounties say there were about two dozen people participating in the blockade.

Protesters block traffic at Hastings Street and Clark Drive
Protesters block traffic at Hastings Street and Clark Drive

The three were taken to the Chase RCMP detachment, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The remainder of the group of protesters removed their belongings from the tracks,” said the RCMP in a media release.

READ MORE: Vancouver police arrest 6 blockaders defying injunction outside Port of Vancouver

“We would like to remind the public that any attempts to block rail tracks is extremely dangerous and unlawful.”

Demonstrators set up a blockade in the same place on the track last week, but say they took it down on the understanding that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would meet with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.

They told Global News the blockade was resurrected after a meeting failed to happen.

