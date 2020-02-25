Three Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief supporters arrested at CP Rail blockade outside Chase, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been arrested for blockading a Canadian Pacific Rail line near Chase, B.C., according to the Chase RCMP.

Protesters who say they support Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in the dispute over a contentious northern B.C. gas pipeline descended on the rail line where it traverses the Neskonlith Indian Band late Monday.

RCMP say officers with the CP Rail Police Service, which has jurisdiction over the tracks, were called to enforce an injunction on Tuesday.

CP has not commented.

Mounties say there were about two dozen people participating in the blockade.

The three were taken to the Chase RCMP detachment, police said.

“The remainder of the group of protesters removed their belongings from the tracks,” said the RCMP in a media release.

“We would like to remind the public that any attempts to block rail tracks is extremely dangerous and unlawful.”

Demonstrators set up a blockade in the same place on the track last week, but say they took it down on the understanding that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would meet with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.

They told Global News the blockade was resurrected after a meeting failed to happen.