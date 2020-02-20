Rail blockade springs up on CP tracks between Kamloops and Chase, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in their dispute over a contentious natural gas pipeline through northern B.C. have set up a blockade on a rail line between Kamloops and Chase, B.C.

B.C. RCMP confirm that officers, including a member of the Division Liaison Team, were called to the scene, about five kilometres west of Chase, just after 9 a.m., where seven people had set up on the tracks.

The blockade is on Canadian Pacific Rail tracks, and in the jurisdiction of CP police. RCMP said CP officers remained at the scene.

Anushka Azadi, an activist who has previously been involved in Indigenous rights and anti-fish farm and anti-pipeline campaigns, posted photos of the blockade to Facebook with the caption “Sacred Fire CALL OUT: We are standing on the tracks across the highway from Neskonlith Hall. Come one come ALL!”\

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to Azadi for comment on the blockade.

1:25 Rail blockades: Singh suggests three steps feds can take to deescalate tensions Rail blockades: Singh suggests three steps feds can take to deescalate tensions

Reached by phone, the Neskonlith Indian Band declined to comment.

“CP is monitoring the situation closely, in close collaboration with key stakeholders,” said the rail company in an email.

CP did not say how the blockade was affecting rail traffic in the region.