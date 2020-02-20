Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Rail blockade springs up on CP tracks between Kamloops and Chase, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 20, 2020 5:13 pm
Updated February 20, 2020 5:16 pm
Police attend the scene of a rail blockade between Kamloops and Chase on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. .
Police attend the scene of a rail blockade between Kamloops and Chase on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. . Anushka Azadi / Facebook

Supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in their dispute over a contentious natural gas pipeline through northern B.C. have set up a blockade on a rail line between Kamloops and Chase, B.C.

B.C. RCMP confirm that officers, including a member of the Division Liaison Team, were called to the scene, about five kilometres west of Chase, just after 9 a.m., where seven people had set up on the tracks.

READ MORE: Will news of RCMP departure lift Ontario rail blockade as it enters 15th day?

The blockade is on Canadian Pacific Rail tracks, and in the jurisdiction of CP police. RCMP said CP officers remained at the scene.

Anushka Azadi, an activist who has previously been involved in Indigenous rights and anti-fish farm and anti-pipeline campaigns, posted photos of the blockade to Facebook with the caption “Sacred Fire CALL OUT: We are standing on the tracks across the highway from Neskonlith Hall. Come one come ALL!”\

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to Azadi for comment on the blockade.

Rail blockades: Singh suggests three steps feds can take to deescalate tensions
Rail blockades: Singh suggests three steps feds can take to deescalate tensions

Reached by phone, the Neskonlith Indian Band declined to comment.

READ MORE: Counter-protesters tear down CN rail blockade in west Edmonton

“CP is monitoring the situation closely, in close collaboration with key stakeholders,” said the rail company in an email.

CP did not say how the blockade was affecting rail traffic in the region.

ProtestWet'suwet'enBlockadeWet’suwet’en blockadeWet’suwet’en SolidarityWet’suwet’en protestchase blockadekamloops blockadesolidarity blockade
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.