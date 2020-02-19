Protesters block rail line west of Edmonton in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en

Send this page to someone via email

A group of protesters set up a blockade along a rail line west of Edmonton Wednesday morning, as Wet’suwet’en solidarity blockades continue in communities across Canada.

The blockade was set up in the Winterburn Industrial Area near Acheson, Alta., south of Highway 16 along 231 Street.

At around 7 a.m. Wednesday, a car and several pallets were used to block the rail line as about 30 protesters gathered. They put up signs which read “Wet’suwet’en strong,” “reconciliation is dead” and “we protect us.”

A group called Cuzzins for Wet’suwet’en blocked a rail line west of Edmonton Wednesday, Feb. 19 2020. Dave Carels, Global News

CN officers were on scene Wednesday morning. Vehicle traffic was being allowed through the area.

The protest was organized by the group Cuzzins for Wet’suwet’en.

The blockades in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs are in protest of an LNG pipeline in British Columbia.

Coastal GasLink signed agreements with 20 elected band councils along the pipeline route, including the Wet’suwet’en First Nation’s council.

But Wet’suwet’en’s hereditary chiefs are opposed to the project and say the council does not have authority over the relevant land.

CN Rail said Tuesday it is laying off about 450 workers in its operations in Eastern Canada after cancelling more than 400 trains in the past week. The union fears the number of laid-off employees will grow by the end of the week.

An Ipsos poll conducted exclusively for Global News about the demonstrations suggests two-thirds of Canadians disagree with the ongoing blockades. The poll also suggests three-quarters of Canadians think the federal government needs to act immediately to address quality of life issues affecting the country’s Indigenous people.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said the protests by “radical activists” are a warm-up act in the next battles against the Trans Mountain expansion project and the proposed Teck Frontier oilsands mine in northeastern Alberta.

Scheer told Parliament that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has encouraged these types of protests by cancelling other projects based on political considerations.

On Tuesday, Trudeau called for patience, recognizing the crisis as “a critical moment for our country and for our future.” The prime minister acknowledged that people on all sides are frustrated.

Protesters on site west of Edmonton Wednesday said they plan on staying put until RCMP leave Wet’suwet’en territory.

