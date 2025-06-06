Giant human spiderweb at Calgary school hopes to strengthen community

Hundreds of students gathered with staff and Indigenous elders at Foothills Acadamy Friday, joining hands in a symbolic gesture of community strength.
Ani to pisi (spiderweb) is a Blackfoot creation story local students are now bringing to life — in a big way.
Beginning with drumming and a round dance, participants say the giant spiderweb symbolizes interconnectedness. It’s hoped the event will be followed by other community-building events, expanding Canadians shared journey through reconciliation.
