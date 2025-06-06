Giant human spiderweb at Calgary school hopes to strengthen community

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of students gathered with staff and Indigenous elders at Foothills Acadamy Friday, joining hands in a symbolic gesture of community strength.

Ani to pisi (spiderweb) is a Blackfoot creation story local students are now bringing to life — in a big way.

Beginning with drumming and a round dance, participants say the giant spiderweb symbolizes interconnectedness. It’s hoped the event will be followed by other community-building events, expanding Canadians shared journey through reconciliation.