Features

Giant human spiderweb at Calgary school hopes to strengthen community

By Sarah Offin Global News
Posted June 6, 2025 7:11 pm
Giant human spiderweb at Calgary school hopes to strengthen community
WATCH: Hundreds of students gathered with staff and Indigenous elders at Foothills Acadamy Friday, joining hands in a symbolic gesture of community strength. As Sarah Offin reports, Ani to pisi (spiderweb) is a Blackfoot creation story local students are now bringing to life — in a big way.
Hundreds of students gathered with staff and Indigenous elders at Foothills Acadamy Friday, joining hands in a symbolic gesture of community strength.

Ani to pisi (spiderweb) is a Blackfoot creation story local students are now bringing to life — in a big way.

Beginning with drumming and a round dance, participants say the giant spiderweb symbolizes interconnectedness. It’s hoped the event will be followed by other community-building events, expanding Canadians shared journey through reconciliation.

