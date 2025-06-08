SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Environment

Air quality alerts ease across much of Quebec and Ontario after days of haze

By The Staff Global News
Posted June 8, 2025 3:45 pm
1 min read
Environment Canada says air quality has improved across most of Quebec and Ontario as changes in wind and rain ease the situation east of the Prairies, where wildfires continue to rage.

The federal department lifted alerts for most parts of both provinces Sunday after two days of poor air quality warnings and a haze that hung over cities including Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

But special air quality warnings or statements remain in place for some areas, including communities east of Montreal, south of Quebec City and in parts of northern Ontario, especially those near the Manitoba border.

Poor air quality continues to envelop the Prairie provinces this weekend, as swaths of six provinces and the Northwest Territories are experiencing poor air quality and reduced visibility due to forest fires.

Environment Canada says a low pressure system passing through the Prairies and into Manitoba and northwestern Ontario by Monday is expected to bring rain to areas hit by the out-of-control blazes.

Authorities recommend those in affected areas stay indoors when possible and avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

