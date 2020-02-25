Doorbell camera captures porch pirate taken down by Edmonton police

Send this page to someone via email

A 32-year-old woman has been charged after doorbell camera video captured police arresting an alleged porch pirate on Friday.

In a video posted to YouTube on Saturday, a woman can be seen walking up to the front door of someone’s home, taking a quick look around, then grabbing a package from the porch and walking away.

Before the suspect makes it across the street, three unmarked police vehicles race up to the culprit.

“Get on the ground,” an officer can be heard saying in the video.

The woman is then placed in handcuffs and arrested.

Edmonton police said Tuesday it happened in the area of 87 Street and 83 Avenue at around 1 p.m. Friday. Police said the woman was arrested without incident.

Merissa Maurice has since been charged with theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of an identity document, warrant for arrest and breach of an undertaking.