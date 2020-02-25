Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Doorbell camera captures porch pirate taken down by Edmonton police

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted February 25, 2020 12:34 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Video posted to YouTube on Saturday shows a woman take a package from an Edmonton porch and walk away. She's quickly arrested by Edmonton police.

A 32-year-old woman has been charged after doorbell camera video captured police arresting an alleged porch pirate on Friday.

In a video posted to YouTube on Saturday, a woman can be seen walking up to the front door of someone’s home, taking a quick look around, then grabbing a package from the porch and walking away.

Related News

READ MORE: Parcel swiped from Edmonton woman’s front porch – and it’s captured on camera

Before the suspect makes it across the street, three unmarked police vehicles race up to the culprit.

“Get on the ground,” an officer can be heard saying in the video.

The woman is then placed in handcuffs and arrested.

READ MORE: Porch pirates continue creeping around doorsteps as couriers find ways to stop them

Edmonton police said Tuesday it happened in the area of 87 Street and 83 Avenue at around 1 p.m. Friday. Police said the woman was arrested without incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Merissa Maurice has since been charged with theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of an identity document, warrant for arrest and breach of an undertaking.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton policeEdmonton crimeDoorbell cameraPorch PirateStolen PackagesStolen parcelsEdmonton porch pirateDoorbell camera porch pirateEdmonton porch pirate doorbell camPorch pirate video
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.