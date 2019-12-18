‘A bigger and bigger issue’: Porch pirates steal loot in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a theft straight out of a classic cartoon, but instead of the Grinch stealing Christmas, so-called ‘porch pirates‘ are snatching packages from people’s front doors.

“They’re going right into the mailbox and pulling packages out,” said Stacy Bird, a Canada Post courier in Regina’s Rosemont neighbourhood. “We’ve had a few incidents already on my route. We’ve had two packages stolen … twice in the past two weeks.”

These types of thefts take place across the city.

Earlier this month, Regina Crime Stoppers warned the public about a man stealing parcels in the city’s northwest.

The growing trend seems to hit communities the hardest during the holidays.

“There are plenty of times where we’re dealing with more than one million parcels a day just during the week so that number is obviously going to encourage more people to try to do this,” said William Johnson, Canadian Union of Postal Workers Regina Local president. “[Porch piracy] is becoming obviously a bigger and bigger issue.”

Just last weekend three million packages were delivered across Canada, according to Johnson. In Regina, postal couriers are delivering 4,000 parcels each day through the holidays.

Preventing pirates

Johnson said the busiest delivery days are still ahead. December 23 and 24 will most likely see the most deliveries thanks to last-minute shoppers and the express delivery option.

With that in mind, he said there are ways to prevent porch pirates from ruining the holidays.

“One of the ways is to always get a signature required. That way if no one’s home, they have to go and pick that up at the retail postal outlet,” Johnson said.

There are also options in the shipping details for people to specify where they want the parcels dropped off. For example, people can request to have their packages placed at the back gate or side doors instead of the front step.

Johnson also suggested shipping items to work or a neighbour’s house, where someone will be able to bring the package inside.