Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

2 people charged after video captured parcel being swiped from Edmonton porch

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 6:22 pm
Doorbell camera captures parcel being swiped from Edmonton woman’s front porch
WATCH ABOVE: An Edmonton woman's doorbell camera captured a parcel theft in action. Kristin Carnigan said she did not realize a package had been stolen until she received an email from Amazon stating that her parcel had been delivered.

Two people have been charged after video captured on doorbell camera earlier this week showed someone taking a parcel from an Edmonton woman’s front porch.

Kristin Carnigan said she did not realize a package had been stolen from her Terwillegar Towne home until she received an email from Amazon on Monday night stating that her parcel had been delivered. When she did not see it on her porch, she reviewed her doorbell camera.

READ MORE: Parcel swiped from Edmonton woman’s front porch – and it’s captured on camera

The video shows a woman approaching her porch, taking a box and walking back to a waiting vehicle, which then pulls out of the frame.

Edmonton police said the video, along with several witnesses, helped lead officers to arrest two people on Thursday.

While conducting a search at a residence, police said they located counterfeit currency and stolen property believed to be linked to multiple thefts.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Porch pirates continue creeping around doorsteps as couriers find ways to stop them

Twila Brandon, 34, is now facing two charges of possession of stolen property under $5,000 and three counts of theft under $5,000.

Bryan Smith, 39, has been charged with two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, three counts of theft under $5,000 and possession of counterfeit money.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton crimemail theftDoorbell cameraPorch PirateParcel stolenEdmonton porch pirateParcel stolen from porchTerwillegar parcel stolenTerwillegar porch pirate
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.