2 people charged after video captured parcel being swiped from Edmonton porch

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been charged after video captured on doorbell camera earlier this week showed someone taking a parcel from an Edmonton woman’s front porch.

Kristin Carnigan said she did not realize a package had been stolen from her Terwillegar Towne home until she received an email from Amazon on Monday night stating that her parcel had been delivered. When she did not see it on her porch, she reviewed her doorbell camera.

The video shows a woman approaching her porch, taking a box and walking back to a waiting vehicle, which then pulls out of the frame.

Edmonton police said the video, along with several witnesses, helped lead officers to arrest two people on Thursday.

While conducting a search at a residence, police said they located counterfeit currency and stolen property believed to be linked to multiple thefts.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Porch pirates continue creeping around doorsteps as couriers find ways to stop them

Twila Brandon, 34, is now facing two charges of possession of stolen property under $5,000 and three counts of theft under $5,000.

Bryan Smith, 39, has been charged with two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, three counts of theft under $5,000 and possession of counterfeit money.