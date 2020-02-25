RCMP search for man accused of robbing Alberta bank with bear spray

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Magrath, Alta., are looking for information after a man robbed a bank using bear spray.

Officers were called to the town’s ATB Financial around 2:40 p.m. Monday after a complaint of an armed robbery.

According to witnesses and video surveillance, the suspect jumped the counter, confronted employees of the bank and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said the man was armed with the bear spray, but he didn’t use it in the robbery.

Police describe the man as about six feet tall wearing a tan jacket, blue jeans, tan work boots, work gloves with orange and yellow colouring and a black mask and sunglasses.

RCMP are looking for this man after a bank in Magrath, Alta. was robbed on Monday. Supplied: RCMP

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Raymond/Magrath RCMP at 403-752-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

