The Montreal Alouettes re-signed Canadian long-snapper Martin Bédard to a two-year contract Tuesday.

The six-foot-three, 239-pound Bédard, 35, will return to Montreal for a 12th season. Bédard, from Quebec City, earned Grey Cup rings with the Alouettes in 2009-10.

Last season, Bédard received the Jake Gaudaur Veteran’s Trophy, given annually to the CFL player who best demonstrates the attributes of Canada’s veterans.

