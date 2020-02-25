Menu

Crime

Police investigate shots fired at car on Hamilton’s west mountain

By Diana Weeks 900 CHML
Posted February 25, 2020 12:04 pm
Hamilton police are investigating shots fired at a vehicle on the west mountain.
Hamilton police are investigating shots fired at a vehicle on the west mountain. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police say they were called to the area of Limeridge Road West and Kendale Court just before 10 p.m. Monday night for reports of gunshots fired.

Investigators believe two suspects approached a man sitting in a parked car and then opened fire on the car.

The person in the car was not injured.

According to police, the two suspects then ran to a waiting car, described as a dark Mazda with tinted windows and dark rims.

Police are describing one of the suspects as about five feet nine inches tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds. He is also reported to have been wearing a hoodie and a bandana around his face.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen anything to give them a call. They are also asking residents in the area to check home surveillance camera footage.

