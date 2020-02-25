Quebecer who caught COVID-19 aboard cruise ship tests negative for virus: daughter

The daughter of the Quebec couple placed into quarantine in Japan after contracting COVID-19 says her father, Bernard Ménard, has fully recovered from the illness.
The couple from Gatineau were among the hundreds of passengers aboard the Diamond Princess cruise liner who contracted COVID-19 during the ship’s ill-fated quarantine at the behest of Japanese authorities.
Bernard and Diane Ménard were forced to stay aboard the ship for a month. After being allowed to disembark, daughter Chantal had requested permission to fly her parents home to Canada on a chartered aircraft.
Instead, the couple were taken to a Japanese military hospital and placed into solitary confinement.
Diane has not yet tested negative for the virus, according to her daughter’s Facebook post.
With files from the Canadian Press.
COMMENTS