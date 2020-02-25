Quebecer who caught COVID-19 aboard cruise ship tests negative for virus: daughter

Send this page to someone via email

The daughter of the Quebec couple placed into quarantine in Japan after contracting COVID-19 says her father, Bernard Ménard, has fully recovered from the illness.

“Good news, my father has just tested negative [for COVID-19]!! Continue to send positive vibes to my mother,” Chantal Ménard wrote on her Facebook account Monday night.

The couple from Gatineau were among the hundreds of passengers aboard the Diamond Princess cruise liner who contracted COVID-19 during the ship’s ill-fated quarantine at the behest of Japanese authorities.

Bernard and Diane Ménard were forced to stay aboard the ship for a month. After being allowed to disembark, daughter Chantal had requested permission to fly her parents home to Canada on a chartered aircraft.

Instead, the couple were taken to a Japanese military hospital and placed into solitary confinement.

Diane has not yet tested negative for the virus, according to her daughter’s Facebook post.

With files from the Canadian Press.