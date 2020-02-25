Menu

Health

Quebecer who caught COVID-19 aboard cruise ship tests negative for virus: daughter

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted February 25, 2020 7:42 am
Buses carrying U.S. passengers who were aboard the quarantined cruise ship the Diamond Princess, seen in background, leaves Yokohama port, near Tokyo, early Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
Buses carrying U.S. passengers who were aboard the quarantined cruise ship the Diamond Princess, seen in background, leaves Yokohama port, near Tokyo, early Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Jun Hirata/Kyodo News via AP

The daughter of the Quebec couple placed into quarantine in Japan after contracting COVID-19 says her father, Bernard Ménard, has fully recovered from the illness.

“Good news, my father has just tested negative [for COVID-19]!! Continue to send positive vibes to my mother,” Chantal Ménard wrote on her Facebook account Monday night.

READ MORE: Risk remains low for COVID-19 in the province, Quebec public health says

The couple from Gatineau were among the hundreds of passengers aboard the Diamond Princess cruise liner who contracted COVID-19 during the ship’s ill-fated quarantine at the behest of Japanese authorities.

Bernard and Diane Ménard were forced to stay aboard the ship for a month. After being allowed to disembark, daughter Chantal had requested permission to fly her parents home to Canada on a chartered aircraft.

Instead, the couple were taken to a Japanese military hospital and placed into solitary confinement.

Diane has not yet tested negative for the virus, according to her daughter’s Facebook post.

Story continues below advertisement

With files from the Canadian Press.

