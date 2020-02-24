Police find missing Maple Ridge, B.C. woman’s vehicle, appeal for video

Send this page to someone via email

Police are renewing an appeal for help to find a missing Maple Ridge woman, after her vehicle was located.

Atefeh Jadidian, 40, was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 19 leaving her workplace in the 22800 block of Lougheed Highway around 4 p.m.

She hasn’t been seen by her family since, and didn’t show up at work the following day, according to Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Police say they have since located Jadidian’s white Mazda CX-5 SUV, and on Monday released an image from surveillance video in the area of 240th Street and Dewdney Trunk Road.

Police are looking to speak with anyone with dashcam video from Dewdney Trunk Road, between 240th Street and 287th Street (Wilson Avenue), between 5:00 PM and 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Jadidian was last seen wearing a green toque, a puffy grey jacket with a hood, dark pants and black shoes. She was carrying a maroon bag over her shoulder and carrying a black bag.

She is described as five-foot-five, 137 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP.

