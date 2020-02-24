Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Police find missing Maple Ridge, B.C. woman’s vehicle, appeal for video

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 24, 2020 6:16 pm
Atefeh Jadidian was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 19. .
Atefeh Jadidian was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 19. . Ridge Meadows RCMP

Police are renewing an appeal for help to find a missing Maple Ridge woman, after her vehicle was located.

Atefeh Jadidian, 40, was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 19 leaving her workplace in the 22800 block of Lougheed Highway around 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Happy ending in search for missing scout leaders near Sooke, B.C.

She hasn’t been seen by her family since, and didn’t show up at work the following day, according to Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Police say they have since located Jadidian’s white Mazda CX-5 SUV, and on Monday released an image from surveillance video in the area of 240th Street and Dewdney Trunk Road.

Police are looking to speak with anyone with dashcam video from Dewdney Trunk Road, between 240th Street and 287th Street (Wilson Avenue), between 5:00 PM and 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: RCMP cleared in case of B.C. woman found dead in home after being reported missing

Jadidian was last seen wearing a green toque, a puffy grey jacket with a hood, dark pants and black shoes. She was carrying a maroon bag over her shoulder and carrying a black bag.

She is described as five-foot-five, 137 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Family of Maple Ridge man fatally shot by police demands charges
Family of Maple Ridge man fatally shot by police demands charges
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MissingMissing PersonsMissing WomanRidge Meadows RCMPAtefeh JadidianAtefeh Jadidian missingMaple Ridge missing personsmissing maple ridge woman
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.