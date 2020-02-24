Menu

Politics

New alliance formed in N.B. to promote development of small nuclear reactors

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2020 1:00 pm
Updated February 24, 2020 1:03 pm
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs talks to reporters following a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on December 16, 2019.
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs talks to reporters following a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on December 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A new alliance has been formed to promote the development of small nuclear reactors and other energy technologies in Atlantic Canada.

READ MORE: New Brunswick premier hopeful for development of small nuclear reactors

The Atlantic Clean Energy Alliance was announced today in Saint John, N.B.

Members include the University of New Brunswick, private firms Moltex Energy and ARC Nuclear Canada, NB Power and New Brunswick’s Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development.

Officials push Point Lepreau as home for N.B. small modular nuclear reactor
Officials push Point Lepreau as home for N.B. small modular nuclear reactor

Colleen d’Entremont, president of the Atlantica Centre for Energy, an industry association that is also part of the alliance, says New Brunswick is well-positioned for development of small modular reactors in the effort to meet 2050 carbon reduction targets.

ARC and Moltex have both set up offices in Saint John.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE:  Premiers Moe, Ford, Higgs to collaborate on development of nuclear reactors in Canada

New Brunswick, Saskatchewan and Ontario recently signed a memorandum of understanding regarding development of the small modular reactor technology in Canada.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
