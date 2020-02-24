New alliance formed in N.B. to promote development of small nuclear reactors

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A new alliance has been formed to promote the development of small nuclear reactors and other energy technologies in Atlantic Canada.

READ MORE: New Brunswick premier hopeful for development of small nuclear reactors

The Atlantic Clean Energy Alliance was announced today in Saint John, N.B.

Members include the University of New Brunswick, private firms Moltex Energy and ARC Nuclear Canada, NB Power and New Brunswick’s Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development.

1:52 Officials push Point Lepreau as home for N.B. small modular nuclear reactor Officials push Point Lepreau as home for N.B. small modular nuclear reactor

Colleen d’Entremont, president of the Atlantica Centre for Energy, an industry association that is also part of the alliance, says New Brunswick is well-positioned for development of small modular reactors in the effort to meet 2050 carbon reduction targets.

ARC and Moltex have both set up offices in Saint John.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Premiers Moe, Ford, Higgs to collaborate on development of nuclear reactors in Canada

New Brunswick, Saskatchewan and Ontario recently signed a memorandum of understanding regarding development of the small modular reactor technology in Canada.