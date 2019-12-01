Menu

Canada

Premiers Moe, Ford, Higgs to collaborate on development of nuclear reactors in Canada

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted December 1, 2019 4:44 pm
Updated December 1, 2019 4:53 pm
Premiers Moe, Higgs and Ford announce investment towards SMRs to combat climate change
WATCH ABOVE: On Sunday, the premiers of Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and Ontario announced that they’ve entered into a Memorandum of Understanding in which they will work together on exploring cutting-edge technology in nuclear power generation to ultimately reduce carbon emissions.

Three Canadian premiers announced their plan to explore new technology in nuclear power generation as a way to fight climate change.

On Sunday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on the development and deployment of nuclear reactors, also known as Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), in Canada.

READ MORE: Ontario, Saskatchewan, N.B. premiers to announce nuclear reactor deal

“Ontario, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick agreed today to work together to explore new, cutting-edge technology in nuclear power generation to provide carbon-free, affordable, reliable, and safe energy, while helping us unlock economic potential across Canada, including rural and remote regions,” said the premiers in a joint-statement.

The premiers, who are opponents of the federally mandated carbon tax, said this technology could provide “clean and low-cost energy for both on-grid and off-grid communities” while connecting rural areas to the province.

Story continues below advertisement

“It could also drive economic growth and export opportunities as these technologies are further adopted across the country and around the world.”

READ MORE: Ford government’s cancellation of green energy deals costs Ontario $231 million

The premiers say this technology will reduce emissions and help the economy grow “in a way that meets the specific needs and economic priorities of each province.”

“We look forward to continuing to work together on innovative energy solutions and creating the best business environment to attract jobs and growth in regions right across the country,” said the statement.

More to come…

 

 

