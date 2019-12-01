Premiers Moe, Ford, Higgs to collaborate on development of nuclear reactors in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Three Canadian premiers announced their plan to explore new technology in nuclear power generation as a way to fight climate change.

On Sunday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on the development and deployment of nuclear reactors, also known as Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), in Canada.

“Ontario, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick agreed today to work together to explore new, cutting-edge technology in nuclear power generation to provide carbon-free, affordable, reliable, and safe energy, while helping us unlock economic potential across Canada, including rural and remote regions,” said the premiers in a joint-statement.

The premiers, who are opponents of the federally mandated carbon tax, said this technology could provide “clean and low-cost energy for both on-grid and off-grid communities” while connecting rural areas to the province.

“It could also drive economic growth and export opportunities as these technologies are further adopted across the country and around the world.”

The premiers say this technology will reduce emissions and help the economy grow “in a way that meets the specific needs and economic priorities of each province.”

“We look forward to continuing to work together on innovative energy solutions and creating the best business environment to attract jobs and growth in regions right across the country,” said the statement.

