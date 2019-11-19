Ontario government spent $231 million to tear up green energy deals: Walker

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Ontario spent $231 million last year to tear up over 750 renewable energy contracts.

Associate Energy Minister Bill Walker defended the cost today, blaming the previous Liberal government for signing the deals while the province had an oversupply of electricity.

The Progressive Conservative government cancelled the contracts last July, just weeks after winning the provincial election.

READ MORE: Opponents of solar project near Port Hope call on Ontario government to halt its construction

The government said the cancellations would save ratepayers $790 million – a figure industry officials have disputed.

At the time, the government also said it would introduce legislation that would protect hydro consumers from any costs incurred from the cancellation.

Walker says today provincial taxpayers will foot the bill for the cancelled contracts, not hydro customers.

Story continues below advertisement

2:03 Toronto mayor, premier talk national unity and transit Toronto mayor, premier talk national unity and transit