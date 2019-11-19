Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

Ontario government spent $231 million to tear up green energy deals: Walker

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 19, 2019 1:50 pm
Updated November 19, 2019 1:51 pm
The Ford government cancelled the contracts just weeks after winning the provincial election.
The Ford government cancelled the contracts just weeks after winning the provincial election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

TORONTO – Ontario spent $231 million last year to tear up over 750 renewable energy contracts.

Associate Energy Minister Bill Walker defended the cost today, blaming the previous Liberal government for signing the deals while the province had an oversupply of electricity.

The Progressive Conservative government cancelled the contracts last July, just weeks after winning the provincial election.

READ MORE: Opponents of solar project near Port Hope call on Ontario government to halt its construction

The government said the cancellations would save ratepayers $790 million – a figure industry officials have disputed.

At the time, the government also said it would introduce legislation that would protect hydro consumers from any costs incurred from the cancellation.

Walker says today provincial taxpayers will foot the bill for the cancelled contracts, not hydro customers.

Story continues below advertisement
Toronto mayor, premier talk national unity and transit
Toronto mayor, premier talk national unity and transit
© 2019 The Canadian Press
OntarioDoug FordOntario politicsOntario governmentFord governmentPremier Doug FordOntario PCsPremier FordBill WalkerOntario Green EnergyAssociate Energy Minister Bill WalkerGreen Energy Ontario
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.