Crime

Man, 18, charged in Oshawa stabbing that left 2 seriously injured

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 24, 2020 11:54 am
Police at the scene of a stabbing in Oshawa Saturday morning.
Police at the scene of a stabbing in Oshawa Saturday morning. Colin Williamson / Global News

Durham Regional Police say an 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Oshawa that left two men injured early Saturday.

Police said emergency crews were called to the area of King Street East and Wilson Road North around 4:30 a.m.

Officers located three men at the scene, two of whom were suffering from stab wounds, police said.

Police said it’s believed the three men were involved in a disagreement which escalated into a physical confrontation. Two knives were reportedly found at the scene.

READ MORE: 2 stabbed during altercation near coffee shop in Oshawa: Durham police

A police spokesperson told Global News one of the victims was initially found without vital signs, but became alert after emergency crews tended to him.

The victims, both 20 years old, were rushed to hospital. One of them was in serious but non-life-threatening condition, while the second man was in life-threatening condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Tyrese Wisdom of Oshawa has since been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possessing a dangerous weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon. He was held for a bail hearing, officers said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1738 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

