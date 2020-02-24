Menu

10 people injured in Germany after car drives into carnival: police

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 24, 2020 9:49 am
Updated February 24, 2020 10:00 am
Ten people were injured on Monday after a car plowed into a carnival parade in the western German town of Volkmarsen, police said, adding that the driver had been arrested.

Police declined to say it was an accident or a deliberate attack. German media reported that children were among the injured and cited witnesses saying the driver appeared to have deliberately driven his car into the crowd.

The incident comes less than a week after a gunman gunned down 11 people, including himself, in one of the worst racist attacks in Germany since World War Two.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 

© 2020 Reuters
