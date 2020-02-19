Menu

Crime

Several dead in German shootings, police say

By Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 6:13 pm
Updated February 19, 2020 6:43 pm
At least 8 people dead following shooting in Hanau, Germany
At least 8 people dead following shooting in Hanau, Germany

BERLIN (AP) — German police say several people were shot to death in the city of Hanau on Wednesday evening.

The dpa news agency reported that police said people were killed but it was not clear exactly what was behind the incident. It also was not immediately clear how many people were dead.

Hanau is near Frankfurt.

Regional public broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk reported, without citing sources, that an attack took place in a hookah lounge in the centre of the city. It said witnesses reported hearing eight or nine shots and seeing at least one person lying on the ground.

The perpetrator or perpetrators then apparently went to another part of the city, where shots were fired in another hookah lounge, the broadcaster said.

