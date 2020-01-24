Menu

World

Multiple dead, injured in shooting in southwestern Germany: report

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 24, 2020 8:58 am
Updated January 24, 2020 9:01 am
Police secures the area after several people were injured and some presumed dead in a shooting in Rot am See in southwestern Germany, January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Oliver Stroebel.
German news agency dpa reports that six people have been killed and several were injured in a shooting in southwestern Germany.

Aalen police said several people were injured and some were killed in the shooting early Friday afternoon, but haven’t confirmed the number of fatalities.

A spokesman for Aalen police said a suspect was arrested after the shooting and no further suspects are believed to be at large.

Police spokesman Holger Binert told German broadcaster n-tv that initial information suggested the suspect and one or more of the victims knew each other.

Rot am See is located about 170 kilometres (105 miles) northwest of Munich

This is a developing story. More information to come. 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
GermanyGermany Shootingdeath toll GermanyGermany newsHolger BinertRot am SeeRot am See shootingshooting in Germany
