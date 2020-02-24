Fire tears through 2 barns on Colborne, Ont. property

Send this page to someone via email

No one was injured after fire tore through two barns at a Colborne property early Saturday.

Around 1:25 a.m., Cramahe Township firefighters were called to a fire on Samis Road in Colborne, just north of Hwy. 401, or 30 kilometres east of the Town of Cobourg, Ont.

Fire chief Tim Burgess says when crews arrived, two barns were already engulfed in flames. He noted that strong winds were fanning the flames and carrying embers towards a two-storey house nearby.

He said crews initially focused on protecting the house. Crews from Brighton and Alnwick/Haldimand townships were called in for additional support.

“Our concern was the residence for this family,” said Burgess. “We quickly deployed crews onto the north side of the structure to protect and hold the fire from extending towards the house.”

Gene Power, the owner of the property, says his wife noticed the fire through a window and they called 911. He said the barn contained a workshop with many tools and several vehicles, including two pickup trucks, a forklift and tractor for his business of 25 years.

“I have to carry on. I can’t just quit. Have to start again,” Power said.

Burgess says the fire is believed to be electrical in nature. Damage is estimated at near $500,000.

