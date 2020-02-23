Menu

Sports

WHL Roundup: Sunday, February 23, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2020 11:22 pm
Updated February 23, 2020 11:23 pm

REGINA – Austin Pratt scored the winner at 2:13 of overtime as the Regina Pats edged the Brandon Wheat Kings 4-3 on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

Carter Chorney potted a goal at 16:17 of the third to force extra time and help Regina end a four-game skid.

Zach Wytinck and Jake Johnson also found the back of the net for the Pats (20-31-6).

Chad Nychuk, Ridly Greig and Ben McCartney suppied the scoring for the Wheat Kings (31-21-6).

Donovan Buskey made 31 saves for Regina as Ethan Kruger kicked out 24-of-28 shots for Brandon.

SILVERTIPS 6 WINTERHAWKS 2

PORTLAND, Ore. — Dustin Wolf made 35 saves and Everett (40-12-4) used six different goal scorers to beat the Winterhawks (40-10-7) for its sixth win in a row.

Story continues below advertisement

COUGARS 2 THUNDERBIRDS 1 (OT)

KENT, Wash. — Josh Maser struck at 4:41 of the extra period as Prince George (17-31-7) handed Seattle (23-28-7) its sixth straight defeat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
WHLSaskatoon BladesKelowna RocketsLethbridge HurricanesRegina PatsPrince Albert RaidersEdmonton Oil KingsSwift Current BroncosBrandon Wheat KingsCalgary HitmenVancouver GiantsMoose Jaw WarriorsRed Deer RebelsKamloops BlazersMedicine Hat TigersVictoria RoyalsKootenay IcePortland WinterhawksSeattle ThunderbirdsPrince George CougarsEverett SilvertipsTri-City AmericansSpokane Chiefswhl-roundup
