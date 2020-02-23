OHL Roundup: Sunday, February 23, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

GUELPH, Ont. – Cam Hillis scored at 2:10 of overtime as the Guelph Storm came from behind to edge the Niagara IceDogs 5-4 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League play.

Fedor Gordeev and Daniil Chayka scored in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and force extra time for Guelph, which is 6-0-2 in its last eight games.

Keegan Stevenson and Danny Zhilkin rounded out the offence for the Storm (30-19-7).

Nico Daws stopped all six shots he faced in 34 minutes of relief to earn the win after replacing Owen Bennett, who allowed four goals on 11 shots for Guelph.

Cameron Butler, Jackson Doherty, Jonah De Simone and Mason Howard found the back of the net for the IceDogs (17-34-6), who have lost 14 straight contests.

Story continues below advertisement

Christian Sbaraglia stopped 36-of-41 shots for Niagara.

STEELHEADS 8 COLTS 1

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Calvin Martin scored twice, Keenan Washkurak and Cole Schwindt both had a goal and two assists, and the Steelheads (25-27-5) beat Barrie (27-24-5) to halt a four-game skid.

—

SPIRIT 6 BATTALION 3

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Damien Giroux had two goals and two assists and DJ Busdeker added a goal and three helpers as Saginaw (36-16-5) doubled up the Battalion (14-39-3).

—

ATTACK 4 OTTERS 2

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Barret Kirwin potted a hat trick and Mack Guzda turned aside 34 shots as the Attack (27-22-7) topped Erie (24-22-11).

—

WOLVES 2 67’s 0

SUDBURY, Ont. — David Bowen stopped all 26 shots his way for the shutout, while Matej Pekar and Brad Chenier scored to lift the Wolves (30-26-1) over Ottawa (43-11-1).

—

Story continues below advertisement

STING 4 GREYHOUNDS 2

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Brayden Guy scored twice as Sarnia (20-31-6) won its third straight while dealing the Greyhounds (25-29-4) their fifth loss in a row.

—

GENERALS 2 SPITFIRES 1

OSHAWA, Ont. — Kyle MacLean scored the winner at 10:07 of the third period, and the Generals (30-18-9) handed Windsor (32-19-5) its fourth straight defeat.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2020.

View link »